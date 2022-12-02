The Union Dairy Company (UDC) has announced a 25 cent mid-season step up to milk prices.
UDC chief operating officer Andrew Wellington said the additional 25 cents was applicable to all solids supplied this season to date.
"We recognise that the second half of the season will be a tough one, given the spring we've had and our intent is to provide our suppliers with some added certainty to plan for increased feed, fertilizer and energy costs," Mr Wellington said.
"This step up takes our average farm gate milk price to $9.90/kg, with a second half average monthly milk price of $10.40/kg."
Mr Wellington said the company also offered the 'UDC Exchange', which is a platform where suppliers can purchase feed and fertilizer at group buying rates.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
