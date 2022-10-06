The Standard
Is Warrnambool open for business? Council says yes, developer left questioning if it is.

By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 6 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:15am
Plans for a $100 million country club-style retirement village and housing estate were knocked back by Warrnambool councillors.

The developer behind a $100 million retirement village is questioning whether Warrnambool is open for business, saying he was "astounded" councillors rejected the proposal.

