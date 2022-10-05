Adam Fry fears it will take the loss of someone's life on the crumbling Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road before any action is taken to upgrade it.
The Broadwater man said when he lost control of his vehicle on "a bit of bad road" and hit a tree, no action was taken to fix the roads.
His brother Matt also had a lucky escape on the same road when he moved his 4WD and trailer onto the bitumen to allow another driver to pass, causing his vehicle and trailer to tip over.
"We need to fix it," Adam said.
"It hasn't been touched in a long time.
"There are vehicles travelling up and down this road all the time and it's not fit for purpose.
"I lost it on a bit of bad road and hit a tree and broke my pelvis in four or five spots. It wasn't great.
"Unfortunately that didn't even get the road looked at, at the time.
"Unfortunately, for someone to look at it someone is going to have to die and that's not what we want."
When Adam was injured in the accident, he was off work for seven months and Matt had to return from Perth to help at the family business.
Adam said the injury still gave him trouble and he has had to have an operation since.
After the accidents, in 2012 the Fry family was involved in the Roads to Ruin campaign to get the roads upgraded.
Adam said the road had been in a terrible state his whole life and was well overdue for an upgrade.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said the road was a B-double designated truck route with "no white lines, shoulders that drop off and potholes that are enormous".
She said trucks and school buses often had to try and safely pass each other on the road.
It was from the same road where the Fry brothers crashed that Liberal leader Matthew Guy announced a 10-year, $10 billion plan to fix roads across the state during his visit to the south-west on Wednesday.
"When roads crumble in regional Victoria, Daniel Andrews lowers the speed limit. Unlike Labor, we will make the roads safer," Mr Guy said.
"Safe roads save lives."
Ms Britnell said the state of roads in the electorate was one of the major issues raised by the community.
"The roads in South West Coast are the worst they have ever been. The current approach to fixing them just doesn't work," she said.
"We care about people's right to drive on safe roads."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.