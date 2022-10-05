The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Crash victim Adam Fry wants crumbling Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road upgraded

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:01am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt, Jodi, Adam and Ava Fry are angry about the state of the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road which they say is long overdue for an upgrade. Picture by Anthony Brady

Adam Fry fears it will take the loss of someone's life on the crumbling Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road before any action is taken to upgrade it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.