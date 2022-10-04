The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Koroit subdivision approved in closely contested vote

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:20am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors voted to approve the application at the October meeting in Mortlake.

Moyne Shire councillors have approved a two-lot subdivision at Koroit in a closely contested vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.