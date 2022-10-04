Historic timber from the old Edwards and Wollaston bridges will feature in a new $800,000 toilet and shower block along Warrnambool's foreshore.
The ageing facility was labelled an "embarrassment" and passed its use-by date.
The tender for $814,000 was awarded to Bolden Construction for the project which will consist of four external warm water showers, three unisex cubicles and two ambulant cubicles as well as baby change tables.
Cr Ben Blain said it was exciting the project had finally reached the tender stage.
"One change that has happened is we are going to be using parts of the timber beams from the old Edwards and Wollaston Street bridges," he said
He said the timber would feature in the pergola area.
The structure has been designed to last with the project having a minimum life of 50 years.
"Hopefully this will be a multi-generational project that will really improve the amenity, especially for young families using the beach and using our foreshore," Cr Blain said.
Half the funding for the project will come from the federal government through the building better regions fund.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said getting a new amenity block on the beach side of Pertobe Road was a "no-brainer".
"We had to have it. What we had is not up to scratch and is quite an embarrassment really," he said.
"It's well overdue and it's going to be another enhancement for a particularly lovely area."
Cr Ziegler said using the old timber from the two bridges was fantastic.
Cr Max Taylor said the new toilets were not in his preferred location and he would have preferred it up in the McGennans car park area.
"But the current site is terribly old. It's well past its use-by date," he said.
"We had quite a few things against us to have it relocated up in McGennans car park. So I'll settle for this new location."
Mayor Vicki Jellie said the new toilets would be family and all-abilities friendly.
"The other one was well-past its use-by date," she said.
Twelve months later, councillors voted unanimously to award the tender at the public council meeting on Monday.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
