Warrnambool beachgoers to get new changerooms and showers along Pertobe Road

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:15am
Cr Richard Ziegeler labelled the toilet block at McGennans car park entrance "an embarrassment". It is finally being replaced after a tender was awarded this week.

Historic timber from the old Edwards and Wollaston bridges will feature in a new $800,000 toilet and shower block along Warrnambool's foreshore.

