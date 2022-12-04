Police have urged driver caution in the lead up to the holiday season after attending multiple incidents in 12 hours across the region.
A single-car crash caused a power pole to snap - pulling down surrounding power lines - and damaged a property gate on Black Rock Road near Camperdown.
Camperdown police were called to the incident at 2.30am on Sunday where they found the car trapped under the broken power pole.
First constable Samuel Alexander said the male driver, believed to be about 18 years old, had been able to get himself out of the vehicle before police and emergency services arrived.
He declined medical assistance, first constable Alexander said.
He said the cause of the incident was still under investigation.
Meanwhile, in Warrnambool, a car rolled onto its side after a two-car collision at the corner of Raglan Parade and Japan Street about 11am on Sunday.
The adult driver and two children in the flipped car were able to escape the wreckage without emergency service assistance, police said.
Acting sergeant Rob McKinley said Ambulance Victoria was also called to the scene but none of the drivers or passengers needed to be taken to hospital.
It is at least the third car collision where a vehicle has flipped on Raglan Parade this year.
Police said they wanted to remind drivers to pay attention and drive to the conditions particularly as "roads get busier over the summer".
Both Camperdown and Warrnambool police asked anyone who witnessed the incidents or with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
