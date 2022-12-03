The Standard
Commerce Moyne hosts accommodation forum in Port Fairy

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 4 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 10:30am
Accommodation, hospitality, tourism and real estate operators attended a Commerce Moyne worker accommodation ideas forum on Friday ahead of the busy summer tourist season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Tourist operators have voiced their frustrations about how a lack of housing is hampering their recruitment bids ahead of the peak summer season.

