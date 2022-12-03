Six homes went under the hammer for the first auctions of the 2022/23 summer period.
A seaside four-bedroom home at 76 Hickford parade sold for $735,000.
Northeast Stockdale and Leggo Real Estate Warrnambool agent Justin Allen said it was offered to a live bid then sold after auction after negotiations between the vendor and the prospective buyer.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said a two-storey townhouse at 2/52 Cherlin Drive sold under the hammer for $582,000. It started with a vendors bid of $560,000, a young couple relocating to Warrnambool offered $560,000 before negotiating to the final price.
Next up was 310 Timor Street selling for $732,000, almost $40,000 under the buyer range, to a local investor.
In Dennington, 221 Russell Street was snapped up by a local family for $530,000 and a local couple purchased the three-bedroom 6 Edwin Court in Warrnambool for $450,000.
Beachside cottage 1/15 Barkly Street passed in on a vendors bid of $400,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.