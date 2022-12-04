The Standard
Breaking

Port Fairy's Cobb's Bakery charged with alleged breaches of child employment laws

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:22am, first published 8:46am
Wage Inspectorate Victoria has filed multiple criminal charges against a Port Fairy bakery, alleging the business employed four children aged under 15 years old without a permit.

