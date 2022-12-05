The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Plan to charge Warrnambool accommodation providers a $400 fee 'ad hoc'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property owners now get the chance to have a say on a proposed new $400 fee for short-term accommodation providers.

A plan to charge Warrnambool property owners a $400 fee for their short-stay accommodation has been labelled "ad hoc" and "rough".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.