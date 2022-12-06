The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Boat users want Warrnambool council to fast-track a breakwater spur to fix wave surge.

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Sandow, Tammy Good, Rod Blake and Steve Tippett are not happy with the wave surge at the new boat ramp. Picture by Anthony Brady

Boat users want plans for a spur off Warrnambool's Breakwater fast-tracked saying the wave surge still makes it too dangerous to launch vessels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.