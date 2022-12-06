The Standard

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League 2023 draw unveiled with Nirranda v Panmure to open season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 1:30pm
Nirranda and Panmure are locked in for a grand final re-match in the WDFNL's opening round in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District league footy fans won't have to wait long to see Nirranda and Panmure lock horns with a mouth-watering grand final re-match between the two rivals to kick off season 2023.

Sports Journalist

