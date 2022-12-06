Warrnambool and District league footy fans won't have to wait long to see Nirranda and Panmure lock horns with a mouth-watering grand final re-match between the two rivals to kick off season 2023.
The reigning premiers will welcome the Bulldogs to Nirranda Recreation Reserve for what looms an exciting start to the year on Saturday, April 1 as the Blues enter a new era under senior coach Nick Couch.
Fellow 2022 finalists Merrivale and Kolora-Noorat will also play against each other in a jam-packed opening round of football, while South Rovers will begin life under new coach Tim Condon with a home game against Russells Creek.
Other marquee fixtures set to generate plenty of local interest will be the traditional Good Friday clash pencilled in between Old Collegians and Merrivale on April 7. That will be the only match on the Easter long weekend.
The league will take a mid-season bye on Saturday, July 1.
All eyes will be on round four on the netball courts as A grade reigning premier Nirranda plays Merrivale in the 2022 grand final re-match.
The netball season commences with Nirranda to take on preliminary finalists Panmure in a blockbuster clash in A grade, while improving sides Dennington and Timboon Demons lock horns.
Warrnambool and District league president Kylie Murphy said it was pleasing to finalise the football and netball fixture for season 2023.
"It is a tough job to put the draw together and when a good time to start is," she said.
"We want to be aware of cricket finals so we've gone the 1st of April to start and we're pleased with that. We'll have that Easter weekend off except for Old Collegians and Merrivale and then we'll play around 11 weeks in a row and take a break."
She added it was important the clubs had a bye to look forward to in the first week of July.
"A lot of people like to have that weekend off because it's school holidays so we've kept with that, and before you know it we'll be back into finals," she said.
"That'll come around quickly, no doubt."
2023 WDFNL draw
Round one, April 1
Dennington v Timboon Demons
South Rovers v Russells Creek
Merrivale v Kolora-Noorat
Allansford v Old Collegians
Nirranda v Panmure
Good Friday, April 7
Old Collegians v Merrivale
Easter bye
Round two, April 15
Russells Creek v Dennington
Kolora-Noorat v South Rovers
Panmure v Allansford
Timboon Demons v Nirranda
Old Collegians bye
Merrivale bye
Round three, April 22
Dennington v Kolora-Noorat
South Rovers v Old Collegians
Merrivale v Panmure
Allansford v Nirranda
Russells Creek v Timboon Demons
Round four, April 29
Old Collegians v Dennington
Panmure v South Rovers
Nirranda v Merrivale
Timboon Demons v Allansford
Kolora-Noorat v Russells Creek
Round five, May 6
Dennington v Panmure
South Rovers v Nirranda
Merrivale v Allansford
Russells Creek v Old Collegians
Kolora-Noorat v Timboon Demons
Round six, May 13
Nirranda v Dennington
Allansford v South Rovers
Timboon Demons v Merrivale
Panmure v Russells Creek
Old Collegians v Kolora-Noorat
Round seven, May 20
Dennington v Allansford
South Rovers v Merrivale
Russells Creek v Nirranda
Kolora-Noorat v Panmure
Old Collegians v Timboon Demons
Round eight, May 27
Merrivale v Dennington
South Rovers v Timboon Demons
Allansford v Russells Creek
Nirranda v Kolora-Noorat
Panmure v Old Collegians
Round nine, June 3
Dennington v South Rovers
Timboon Demons v Panmure
Old Collegians v Nirranda
Kolora-Noorat v Allansford
Russells Creek v Merrivale
Round 10, June 10
Timboon Demons v Dennington
Russells Creek v South Rovers
Kolora-Noorat v Merrivale
Old Collegians v Allansford
Panmure v Nirranda
Round 11, June 17
Dennington v Russells Creek
South Rovers v Kolora-Noorat
Allansford v Panmure
Nirranda v Timboon Demons
Merrivale v Old Collegians
Round 12, June 24
Kolora-Noorat v Dennington
Old Collegians v South Rovers
Panmure v Merrivale
Nirranda v Allansford
Timboon Demons v Russells Creek
July 1 - bye
Round 13, July 8
Dennington v Old Collegians
South Rovers v Panmure
Merrivale v Nirranda
Allansford v Timboon Demons
Russells Creek v Kolora-Noorat
Round 14, July 15
Panmure v Dennington
Nirranda v South Rovers
Allansford v Merrivale
Old Collegians v Russells Creek
Timboon Demons v Kolora-Noorat
Round 15, July 22
Dennington v Nirranda
South Rovers v Allansford
Merrivale v Timboon Demons
Russells Creek v Panmure
Kolora-Noorat v Old Collegians
Round 16, July 29
Allansford v Dennington
Merrivale v South Rovers
Nirranda v Russells Creek
Panmure v Kolora-Noorat
Timboon Demons v Old Collegians
Round 17, August 5
Dennington v Merrivale
Timboon Demons v South Rovers
Russells Creek v Allansford
Kolora-Noorat v Nirranda
Old Collegians v Panmure
Round 18, August 12
South Rovers v Dennington
Panmure v Timboon Demons
Nirranda v Old Collegians
Allansford v Kolora-Noorat
Merrivale v Russells Creek
Finals series
Qualifying final, August 19
Elimination final, August 20
Second semi-final, August 26
First semi-final, August 27
Preliminary final, September 2
Grand final, September 9
