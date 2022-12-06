The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Jo Barton went into labour during her performance with The Zoo Community Choir at Lighthouse Theatre

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Flett and Jo Barton with their children Willow, Ada and Daisy Flett. Picture by Anthony Brady

JO Barton rehearsed for months to perform in Warrnambool in mid-November, but she didn't make it through the matinee show because she went into labour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.