JO Barton rehearsed for months to perform in Warrnambool in mid-November, but she didn't make it through the matinee show because she went into labour.
The Zoo Community Choir member was taking part in the Sound of Your Town show at the Lighthouse Theatre on November 12 alongside Mama Kin (Danielle Caruana), Dingo Spender (Tommy Spender) and the Find Your Voice Collective.
Mum to Willow, 4, and Daisy, 2, with partner Hayden, Ms Barton was 38 weeks' pregnant with her third child when she took to the stage.
"My first baby was early but my second baby was five days late so I thought I had heaps of time up my sleeve," she said.
Ada was due to be born on November 25, but she came into the world on the evening of November 13.
Ms Barton said she joined the choir to have some time to herself.
"I thought it was a nice thing to do and it was great for my mental health," she said.
"It was time away not thinking about things or child rearing.
"Two of my friends pulled out of the show so I was the only one left on performance night so I thought I had to deliver."
Ms Barton said on the day of the show she had nerves of steel.
"I was like 'I've got this'," she said.
"I just felt really calm and comfortable and got through the first three songs."
It was during the 15 minute change over of the two choirs her daughter decided it was time to come into the world.
"The baby was doing flips and I thought this was cool, she must be enjoying this," Ms Barton said.
"I snuck out for a toilet break then realised there was a leakage.
"I was in the back row on the stage and everyone had microphones and the cords were coiled at our feet, so I thought 'if my waters fully broke, I could cause a problem'."
She went to the audience to grab her partner and children to go home but her daughters wanted to stay.
"I had the full explosion of my waters breaking in the audience which was worse than wetting my pants," Ms Barton said.
The family planned for a home birth.
On the same day, Ms Barton's midwife was the master of ceremonies at an event in Port Fairy and she also had to leave mid-performance.
Ada was born the following day at 8pm.
Almost one month on, Ms Barton said the family was doing really well.
"She's an absolute trooper, she's a feeding machine," the mother said.
