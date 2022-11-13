AUDIENCE members joined in the choir of voices as hundreds of south-west performers took to the Lighthouse Theatre stage on Saturday.
In a collaborative effort with Mama Kin Spender, band members, Mama Kin (Danielle Caruana) and Dingo Spender (Tommy Spender), performed alongside The Zoo Community Choir and the Find Your Voice Collective.
They were accompanied by music arranger Virginia Bott to showcase tracks from the band's Are You Listening? EP and debut album Golden Magnetic.
With more than 200 performers on stage, it was the venue's biggest show to date.
Find Your Voice Collective creative director Tom Richardson said with the shows planned to go ahead three years ago, the dedication was a testament to the choir members.
"You have a dream or expectation of how you think it's going to go," he said.
"To be honest it went even better than the initial vision in our head thanks to the spectrum of humans involved.
"It encapsulates the vision and the beauty of what the Mama Kin Spender - Sound of Your Town tour is all about."
Richardson said it wasn't about the band just turning up on the day then performing. "They invested themselves into the community for a whole week so they got to know not just the people but the place," he said.
"It's reciprocated in the audience for Mama Kin fans while others get to enjoy their music for the first time based on a family or friend being in it."
The audience members were encouraged to join in for the chorus of Eye of the Storm, which Richardson said casts a wider net of what both choirs were.
He said rehearsals for the show began around August, with some members practising the songs for the past two-and-a-half years.
Find Your Voice Collective this year also balanced rehearsals for performances at Port Fairy Folk Festival and Port Fairy Spring Music Festival.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
