Deakin University is unable to launch its research vessel at Warrnambool's new Lady Bay boat ramp but they are hoping to work with authorities to find a solution.
Associate Professor Daniel Ierodiaconou said his team tried to launch the vessel on Tuesday but reported "significant issues" and were unable to get it in the water.
"The apex of the ramp is too steep for our research vessel at this point in time, causing the trailer to be hung up," he said.
Dr Ierodiaconou said they had used the old ramp for decades.
"We'll be in contact with the authorities about those issues and see what can be rectified," he said.
"We'll provide the necessary reports to the authorities about the ramp.
"Things happen and we are hoping to work with them to rectify the problems observed and see if we can come up with a solution and ensure other designs around the state actually promote and enable better boating.
"We would like to be able to use our local launch facilities if possible."
It is not the first time Deakin University has had trouble launching its vessel.
Dr Ierodiaconou said they have experienced similar issues at the Queenscliff boat ramp following an upgrade in August this year.
"The new design would not allow us to launch our vessel," he said.
Dr Ierodiaconou said he hoped the planned upgrade to the Port Fairy ramp - the only other one they can currently use - didn't have a very steep incline which would compromise their ability to launch the research boat, Yolla.
The state government announced in October that it was funding an upgrade to the town's ramp.
The university's research vessel is used to service a lot of offshore infrastructure, such as its wave buoy network for the state government which they use to understand coastal erosion.
"Deakin is providing critical services across the state including establishment of Victoria's wave buoy network informing every coastal hazard assessment across the state," Dr Ierodiaconou said.
"Accessibility to reduce transit times via ramps is critical for our service to the state.
"We're hoping that we can work with the authorities to work out where things have gone wrong and rectify them, if possible.
"It's about accessibility and safety.
"We're just conscious that this is a second ramp we've had issues with in a relatively short period of time and there's probably some lessons to be learnt."
Dr Ierodiaconou said the Lady Bay area had undergone a huge amount of change since colonisation, and the coastline was very dynamic.
And because of that he said we needed to accept that it was not always going to be suitable to launch vessels in Lady Bay.
"It's got to be a balancing act. We require suitable weather windows, appropriate design and sustained maintenance," he said.
Head of School, School of Life and Environmental Sciences at Deakin University Professor Marnie Campbell said that they were excited that coastal facilities were being upgraded in Victoria.
"We recognise that there are a lot of ramp users across Victoria, but we're disappointed that the new designs limit the launching of mid-larger sized vessels," Professor Campbell said.
"The new designs limit our ability to get out into our coastal waters and undertake research that makes a difference to Victorians and ecosystems, including fisheries."
Better Boating Victoria was contacted for comment.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
