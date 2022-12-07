The Standard
Warrnambool's new ramp 'too steep' for Deakin Uni research boat

By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 4:15pm
Associate Professor Daniel Ierodiaconou says they were unable to launch their research vessel at the new Warrnambool boat ramp this week. File picture

Deakin University is unable to launch its research vessel at Warrnambool's new Lady Bay boat ramp but they are hoping to work with authorities to find a solution.

