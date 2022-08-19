Additional kinder places and an early learning centre expansion at King's College will help to cater for the city's predicted growth over the next 30 years.
It is one of a number of upgrades earmarked as part of the Christian college's masterplan for its students from kindergarten to year 12.
Principal Allister Rouse said with increased Victorian kindergarten hours being phased in over the next four years King's had expansion plans in the pipeline.
Mr Rouse said the kinder expansion, which was in its early stages, would double the existing 22-place centre to a total of 44 places.
He said a larger early learning centre would create a dedicated three-year-old space and more room would enable it to run groups simultaneously.
The college currently has two groups of both three and four-year-old kindergarten sessions. The four-year-old program is booked out for 2023.
Mr Rouse said when the masterplan was done the city's population was predicted to increase by 30 per cent to to 46,209 by 2033.
He said the college was "strategically positioned" within two north Warrnambool growth areas, with estates in Wangoom and Wollaston roads expected to have a total of 2100 lots and 4800 residents by 2033.
"They're huge growth areas," Mr Rouse said.
He said the college enrollments had increased by eight to 10 per cent year-on-year for the past six years.
One area largely responsible for the increase is the college's growing junior school, which will be expanded to include specialist spaces for language, music and art.
He said if the junior growth continued, the expansion would be prioritised but any building works were reliant on funding.
As part of the "vision casting document", the senior school will be expanded to cater for the skills future students will need such as coding, robotics, multimedia and content creation.
It will include specialist facilities and breakout and flexible spaces that cater to different modes of teaching.
There are plans to continue beautification works and improve the college oval cricket pitch, create better access and build facilities in partnerships with local sporting clubs.
Trees at the school's rear, where a resident koala population lives and transitions through, will become an educational resource with an outdoor learning space or bush kindergarten for a mix of ages and subject areas.
The plan upgrade forecasts are in line with demographic trends and anticipated enrolments over the next 20 to 30 years. It will be updated to reflect ongoing needs.
