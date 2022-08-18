The man who was the face of one of the city's longest-serving businesses for many years has lost a long battle with illness.
Warrnambool's Mick DeGrandi died on Tuesday night.
The 64-year-old is survived by his wife of 30 years Jenni, stepdaughters Lisa Hyder and Rachael Sealey, daughter Elira and grandchildren Talia, Lanie and McKenzie.
The son of Cyril and Norma, he was one of five, with two brothers - John (deceased) and Dave, along with two sisters - Sue and Christine.
Mr DeGrandi went to school at Warrnambool North Tech before working at the family business DeGrandi's Sportsgoods.
His family said in a statement he drew his strength in the past few months from the highest source - his love for his family.
"For 17 years, Mick suffered and fought a debilitating illness of recurrent strokes," they wrote.
Mr DeGrandi loved sport, scuba diving, music and art, and catching up with mates.
"To find the words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task," the family said.
"The family would like to sincerely offer our thanks to Mick's caregivers Kevin and Nathan. Your shining light, care and the compassion you gave to Mick and our family made all the difference.
"You became Mick's mates and we couldn't have done it without you."
The family said it would also like to thank the staff at Lyndoch's Lake Lodge and South West Healthcare.
"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Mick.
"We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love for Mick during this sad time."
