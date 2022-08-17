The Standard

Petition started to stop 'ludicrous' Warrnambool art gallery move to Cannon Hill

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: Brian Guyett petitions to save Cannon Hill.
Save our views: Businessman Brian Guyett wants to stop the art gallery being moved to Cannon Hill. Picture: Chris Doheny

A proposal to move Warrnambool's art gallery to Cannon Hill has been labelled "ludicrous", with a new petition launched to stop the potential relocation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.