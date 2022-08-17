The Standard
Seal found in a rural paddock at Simpson, kilometres from the nearest beach

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 17 2022 - 3:39am, first published 1:45am
Watch: Seal visits Simpson dairy farm.
New arrival: A seal has made its way to a Simpson dairy farm, more than 30 minutes away from the nearest beach. Picture: Karli McGee
Marine life: The seal, which arrived on Sunday, has made its way across the 400-acre property at Simpson, sharing the paddocks with the resident cows who are unsure what to make of it. Picture: Karli McGee

A large wayward seal has made itself at home at a Simpson dairy farm, 30 minutes away from the nearest beach.

