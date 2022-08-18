Murder victim and career criminal Kevin Knowles left a trail of destruction during his life and his death has not impacted his ability to cause drama.
He has left a significant number of creditors scrambling to make a claim on his estate - a property at lot 10 Atkinson Street, Kirkstall, with questions also raised how he was allowed to live at the house when Moyne Shire has no history of any permits for it.
Knowles and sidekick Benny Ray were shot dead by Kirkstall resident Travis Cashmore on the side of the quiet Scotts North Road on July 22, before Cashmore took his own life.
The Coroners Court of Victoria has scheduled a directions hearing in relation to the Kirkstall double murder/suicide before coroner Jacqui Hawkins on August 29.
Even Knowles' funeral on Tuesday last week in Geelong involved a process of negotiation with a funeral home.
Knowles had a caveat placed on his property as he owed money for funeral expenses after the untimely death of his then-partner Amanda Bourke on January 18, 2018.
That debt and the costs of Knowles' own cremation in Geelong were the subject of negotiations before it took place.
Investigations have revealed Knowles owes more than $20,000 to tradesmen, a draftsman, a structural engineer, an excavation company and neighbours.
This week The Standard posed a number of questions to Moyne Shire about his property.
Those questions related to planning and building permits, certificates of occupancy, paperwork for septic and gas services and whether rates were ever paid or were still owed.
A Moyne Shire spokesman confirmed there was no permits for the property.
"Council has no permit history for this property," he said.
"This is an enforcement issue and the council will discuss further with the estate at a more appropriate time.
"Council is not able to provide any information to a third party regarding property rates."
The Standard spoke with a number of people who say they are owed significant money.
One tradesman said he had been left $5000 out of pocket when Knowles had twice used false names to call out services for emergency work at weekends.
He said his company now had weekend emergency customers sign a contract to try and protect the business.
Another tradesman said he worked on a septic system at the property alongside an electrician, builder and plumber and no one got paid.
It's also claimed Knowles agreed to pay half of a boundary fence which cost $8000, but no money changed hands.
One tradesman took matters into his own hands.
After not being paid he happily sabotaged his own work so it did not function.
