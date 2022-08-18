The Standard

Warrnambool journalist Carol Altmann to run as independent in South West Coast

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
Terrier: Warrnambool journalist and activist Carol Altmann, who has built a local profile through her blog The Terrier, will run as an independent candidate in the November state election. Picture: Chris Crerar

Warrnambool journalist and community activist Carol Altmann will run as an independent candidate for South West Coast in November's state election.

