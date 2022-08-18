The Standard
Breaking

Koroit signs Chris McLaren to coach for seventh consecutive Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAYING ON: Chris McLaren says he loves coaching Koroit's senior football team. Picture: Morgan Hancock

KOROIT premiership coach Chris McLaren says a passion for his club and its players encouraged him to re-sign for a seventh season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.