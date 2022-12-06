The Standard
Updated

Former AFL player Lewis Taylor to return to Terang Mortlake for 2023 Hampden league season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 7 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan Lewis Taylor is returning to Terang Mortlake in 2023. Picture by Getty Images

Former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan Lewis Taylor says he was always passionate about returning to play for his junior club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.