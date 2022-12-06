IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has landed a maiden drive in one of the world's great endurance races but it's ended his hopes to attend January's South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
McLaughlin, the three-time Supercars champion, on Tuesday signed to race in his first international sports car race at the Daytona 24-Hour which falls on the same week as the 50th classic.
It's ended his dream to be in Warrnambool to watch the Hodges Motorsport car he co-owns with three-time AFL premiership player Jack Riewoldt, AFL360 co-host Gerard Whateley and Warrnambool-raised Tim Hodges for leading World of Outlaws star James McFadden.
"I'm absolutely pumped with this deal but I'm absolutely bummed it's on the same weekend as the classic," McLaughlin told The Standard.
"The Daytona deal has been in discussion for a little while and I always knew we were on a collision course with the dates, so unfortunately I'll have to be watching Warrnambool on Dirt Vision on the other side of the world."
McLaughlin is in Australia on holiday before heading to New Zealand for Christmas with his family. He'll now head back to the USA early to prepare for his sports car debut.
"I'm not joking when I say I'm so pumped for the classic deal - it's just a little passion project which a cool bunch of guys are part of," McLaughlin said.
"With James we have one of the best wheel-men in the world, so we have a huge shot to win the thing."
