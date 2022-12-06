The Standard

Scott McLaughlin to race in Daytona 24-hour race, will miss 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Updated December 6 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 11:22am
Scott McLaughlin is making a name for himself on the American racing scene. Picture by Getty Images

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has landed a maiden drive in one of the world's great endurance races but it's ended his hopes to attend January's South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.

