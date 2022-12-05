Warrnambool and District Cricket Association representative captain Nathan Murphy has praised his side's ability to grind out a tough win in its Hudson Shield clash against South West Cricket on Sunday.
The Brierly-Christ Church star said it was important the association found a way to overcome its spirited opponent, which mounted a late charge on a tough wicket at Cobden to win by two wickets chasing 141.
He said West Warrnambool gun Ben Threlfall (38 not out) stepped up to the plate with "class" after WDCA slumped from 1-73 to 8-130 before squeezing out the remaining runs.
"The curator did their best, but it was very tricky, not a lot of bounce and just low in general," he said.
"The spinners bowled straight at the pegs and made it hard to get it away - but luckily we did enough early on with the ball to have a total we could chase.
"We had some hairy moments late, but Ben really did stand up late with a classy knock to steer us home which was great."
Northern Raiders' overseas import Jack Burnham (38), coming off a century on Saturday and Nestles champ Geoff Williams (36) also made important contributions with the bat.
He said bowlers Matthew Petherick (3-20) Joe Kenna (3-25) helped set the game up with their work with the ball.
"I knew we were lighter with our batting a bit so we wanted to keep them to 160 so we were happy with 140 and I thought our spinners were sensational," he said.
"Todd Lamont also held down an end, Joe Kenna was sensational, Petherick with the ball up top set the tone and we finished well. Jake Lehmann bowled a few spells and took a few crucial wickets and we fielded well."
Murphy said the Hudson Shield was an important tournament to see how the association was tracking ahead of Melbourne Country Week in February.
"It's good to play Hudson Shield, it's important to see who is putting their hands up," he said.
"It was good to catch up with a few boys too and it's good it's coming around again soon."
