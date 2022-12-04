The Standard

Warrnambool-bred-and-owned McInerney set for $1.65 million Phoenix race

By Tim Auld
Updated December 4 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSNs Andrew Bensley with Noel Mugavin. Picture supplied

Melbourne radio station RSN 927 Racing and Sport has forked out $100,000 to be the slot holder for Warrnambool bred-and-owned greyhound McInerney in the $1.65 million Phoenix to be run at the Meadows on December 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.