The Standard

Russells Creek defeat West Warrnambool to go one game clear at top of WDCA division one ladder

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 3 2022 - 7:59pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek's Rukshan Weerasinghe hits the ball on his way to an unbeaten 49. Picture: Anthony Brady

Russells Creek captain Matt Petherick has praised the depth at the club in its latest win against fellow top two side West Warrnambool on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.