Russells Creek captain Matt Petherick has praised the depth at the club in its latest win against fellow top two side West Warrnambool on Saturday.
Creek, who had five of its best XI unavailable for the clash, consolidated its spot at the top of the ladder with a 31-run win over the Panthers on a tough wicket at A.H Davidson Oval.
Chasing 135, West Warrnambool were on track at 5-93 before its lower order line-up crumbled as Creek picked up the remaining five wickets cheaply for 11 runs.
They're biding their time and being really patience and today they were quite fruitful.- Matthew Petherick
Petherick said Noah Best's unassisted run out of top-order batsman Joe Nykios (28 runs) was the turning point of the match.
"(Nykios) was looking quite good so credit to Besty, he swung the game for us and put it back in our favour," he said. "And Noah came on towards the start of the innings and got a crucial wicket too (of Alastair Templeton for 33).
The skipper also praised the quality of two other young guns' performances.
"Ryan Barnes stepped up as well, made a handy nine through the middle of the innings, sort of anchored that for us and took a couple nice catches," he said. "And Ollie Noonan came on and bowled at a critical point and got a big wicket for us, he bowled really tightly.
"The younger brigade today really got us over the line."
Petherick said it was pleasing to see players take their chances when called up to the division one side.
"I think we're pretty deep and there is a few guys in the twos who are really stiff to be missing out on division one games but it's purely because we're so strong across the board," he said. "They're biding their time and being really patience and today they were quite fruitful."
Creek's win moves it a game clear of West Warrnambool in second, with seventh-placed Allansford-Panmure looming next round.
"It's nice to go a game clear, it gives us a bit of breathing space at the top of the table," Petherick said. "We're starting to hit our straps, but we're by no means anywhere where we should be.
"Four wins at the moment, undefeated, the pressure is off a little bit and we can get into our work on a Thursday and Tuesday night and start hitting the ground getting ready for the back end of the season."
The reigning premiers will be buoyed by the return of several players including Shashan Silva and Shiwantha Kumara for its clash against the Gators.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
