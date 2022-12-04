Newest Terang Gift women's winner Nicole Berridge says she was inspired to race the Sunday event after coming up just short of victory in the Warrnambool Gift on Saturday.
Berridge held off a past Olympian in Jessica Thornton in the final of the Terang Gift in searing heat, running 13.99 seconds, with Wangaratta teen Bella Pasquali coming in third to add to her third in the Warrnambool Gift.
It was Berridge's third-ever Gift event, with her debut in Stawell earlier this year followed by Warrnambool on Saturday.
The 34-year-old wasn't sure she would run a second day but after just missing out on the Warrnambool Gift behind local teenager Layla Watson, she said the fire was in the belly to contest the double-header.
After yesterday I thought, this is very exciting, I definitely want to race again.- Nicole Berridge
"After yesterday I thought, this is very exciting, I definitely want to race again," she said. "So here I am."
The Canberran, who is typically a track runner, follows in the footsteps of a training partner in Clare De Salis, who interestingly took a similar route to winning last year's Terang Gift with a second in the Warrnambool Gift as well.
"(Clare's) done many Gifts and she kind of encourages us all to come with her," Berridge said. "We're really glad we did."
Starting in the sport at 27, Berridge, who studies exercise science, said she was "hooked" on running and didn't see herself ever slowing down.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
