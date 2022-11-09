An all-new race team will bring the star factor to January's 50th anniversary running of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Champion Warrnambool racer James McFadden, a two-time Classic winner, has teamed with a former local, Melbourne-based sports producer Tim Hodges, in an ambitious bid to win the biggest race in Australian speedway.
Hodges has been joined by some big name friends - with three-time premiership-winning Richmond superstar Jack Riewoldt, three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, and leading Australian sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, all part of the ownership of Hodges Motorsport.
"These big names are bringing a new set of eyes to our sport on its biggest stage - so that's exciting for the team and for the event and the town to have them involved," McFadden said from America where he is racing in the prestigious World of Outlaws championship.
"And I love that Tim has put this concept together - like me he knows how much the Classic means. It's one of the biggest races in the world and I can't wait to get home to try and win the 50th edition."
It's been nearly a year in the making to form the team for Hodges - who has teamed with a couple of old Warrnambool friends Ryan O'Keefe and Dylan Willsher, to help make the concept a reality.
"I've been going to Premier since I can remember - and in the past few years a couple of mates and I have had a pipe dream to run our own car," Hodges said.
"The dream got big on us when a few things fell into place - and I've been lucky to have NAPA Auto Parts who have been super supportive, and some great friends who have been right behind us with this project.
"I hope we can do something cool and introduce the sport to a bigger audience - and I feel with James right behind this whole deal, we can give ourselves the best chance of winning the 50th Classic in what will be one of the biggest events in Warrnambool's history."
NAPA Auto Parts is sponsoring both McFadden and newly crowned World of Outlaws champion, Brad Sweet, who will also return to Warrnambool to contest the Classic.
Hodges has become good friends with both Riewoldt and McLaughlin - two of the biggest names in Australian sport - including sharing a podcast with them and writing McLaughlin's best-selling book.
"I'm great mates with Tim - he's done a lot for me in the past with my book and some of my media, so I'll do anything for him and with him," McLaughlin said.
"This is an awesome little project to be a very small part of with a great crew of guys."
Riewoldt plans to be trackside to attend his first Classic in January.
"When the idea came up to be a part of the team for the 50th event, I was in - I love everything about it and my hand is up, I'm a motorsport nuffy," Riewoldt said.
"We have all experienced some great things in sport and this will be a serious highlight for Hodgey, so I'm excited to go along for the ride."
Whateley has worked with Hodges for the best part of two decades - most notably teaming together to run the award winning nightly AFL 360 program on Fox Footy.
The pair share a strong bond, hence Whateley's interest in joining the Classic team as a part owner.
"I always fancied having a stake in a horse for the Grand Annual at the 'Bool, but instead it's horsepower at the other Warrnambool Grand Annual," Whateley said.
"Above all else in sport I love a passion project and a bold plan, that's what Tim has here - a hometown childhood dream."
The 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic begins on January 27 at Premier Speedway.
