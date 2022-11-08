ANZ's decision to close its Camperdown branch has been slammed by Member for Wannon Dan Tehan who says customers are being treated with "absolute disdain".
Patrons of the bank will be required to travel to 128 Liebig Street, Warrnambool or 108 Murray Street, Colac to access their next closest in-person services when the Manifold Street branch permanently closes its doors at 4pm on April 19 next year.
Mr Tehan said that would leave customers in the lurch.
"Given that ANZ has made what I would call a poor decision, they need to ensure they're doing everything they can to help support their customers at this time," he said.
"The most simple way they can do that is by reaching an arrangement with Australia Post so our ANZ customers can bank through them.
"Every other major bank and over 80 financial institutions have such arrangements and if ANZ doesn't do this, then they are treating their customers with absolute disdain."
ANZ district manager Mark Genua said a number of alternative banking options were available.
"We have personally written to our Camperdown customers to help them with alternate banking options and our relationship bankers will continue to visit many of our business customers at their locations and are also available on the phone and online," he said.
"Customers can visit our Colac branch for their face-to-face banking needs and can withdraw money using EFTPOS facilities at Camperdown's Woolworths and IGA supermarkets.
"Customers can also use the atmx network at no charge and ATMs operated by the other major banks, fee-free.
"Customers are not using branches like they used to, with 91 per cent of Camperdown customers preferring alternative methods such as internet and mobile banking."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
