Member for Wannon Dan Tehan slams 'poor decision' to close ANZ's Camperdown branch

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:50am
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan is concerned ANZ's exit from Camperdown will leave customers with few options.

ANZ's decision to close its Camperdown branch has been slammed by Member for Wannon Dan Tehan who says customers are being treated with "absolute disdain".

