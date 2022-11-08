Motorists being forced to replace tyres early due to state of roads

A number of south-west motorists are being forced to replace tyres due to the poor condition of the region's roads.
Bridgestone Service Centre owner Peter Baulch said there had been an increase in the number of people needing to replace damaged tyres and rims over the past couple of years.
One customer expressed frustration at the state of the roads after being forced to replace the same tyre and rim on their Mercedes Benz at a cost of almost $4000 each time in less than six months.
"We've seen a lot of tyre and rim damage lately," Mr Baulch said. "I've been in the tyre industry for 46 years and I've noticed it in the last two or three years."
Mr Baulch said he advised customers to have their air pressure checked and tyres rotated every 7000 kilometres.
"I tell people to come in every four months and we can keep an eye on their tyres," he said.
Mr Baulch said motorists in Melbourne and other cities were lucky to usually get double the kilometres from their tyres due to better roads.
The high number of roundabouts in the city also made it necessary to rotate tyres on a regular basis, Mr Baulch said.
"You get more wear on the left-hand side tyres from going around the roundabouts," he said.
Mr Baulch said there were tyres that were suited to country roads, which were available at Bridgestone.
"A quality tyre will always give you better wear," he said.
The Standard has written a number of stories about motorists who have damaged tyres due to large potholes.
Trav Milton suffered a flat tyre and a bent rim while travelling on the Terang-Mortlake Road. He expressed fears that someone would be hurt or killed if the road wasn't repaired.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the state of roads in her electorate was one of the major issues raised by community members.
"The roads in the south-west are the worst they have ever been," she said. "The current approach to fixing them just doesn't work. We will build roads to the standard needed so they last decades, not weeks."
