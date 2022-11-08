Patience has paid off for Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho who captured a picture perfect image of Tuesday night's blood moon.
Mr Cho, of Patient Eye Photography, spent four hours photographing the eclipse on Tuesday night from about 8pm.
"It's the best moon shot I've ever taken of the eclipse," he said.
Mr Cho said he had recently purchased a new mirror-less camera and 600mm lens which helped him capture the stunning image.
"It's just absolutely perfect," he said.
"I've attempted four or five blood moons over my time.
"This would be without doubt the best I've taken."
It won't be until September 8, 2025 before stargazers get the chance to see another blood moon.
The moon turns rust or blood red during a lunar eclipse when the sun, earth and moon line up at just the right angle so the moon passes through the earth's shadow.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
