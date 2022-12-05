The Standard

Terang Tornadoes defeated by Warrnambool, Millicent in round 10 CBL matches

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 5 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Taylor was a standout for Terang in Sunday's game against Millicent. Picture by Meg Saultry

Terang Tornadoes will look to take lessons learnt from two close defeats when it finds itself in tight matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.