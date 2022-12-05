Terang Tornadoes will look to take lessons learnt from two close defeats when it finds itself in tight matches.
The Tornados suffered losses in their Country Basketball League double-header on the weekend, falling to Warrnambool Seahawks 81-83 before a 10-point loss to Millicent Magic on Sunday.
"We had our chances," coach Josh Brebner said. "Every team will go in their ebbs-and-flows, a team will get a little bit of run on but it's how you can adapt to those moments. Every game you learn something different and new and they're (players) really coming along quite nice for a young team."
The Tornadoes were down numbers on Saturday night through unavailability with Warrnambool breaking through in the final term with a 23-18 effort to seal the two-point win.
Backing up on Sunday, the Tornadoes won the second and fourth quarters against the Magic but it was the latter's shooting efficiency in the third (28-19) that was the difference.
"It was another tough, hard fought game," Brebner said of Sunday. "I was really happy with our defensive pressure, it was probably our best defensive game since Horsham at home a few weeks ago.
"Sometimes it rolls one way and sometimes it rolls the other. It's all still a bit of a learning curve."
Jake Bartlett (30 points and 25 points) and Ryley Hutchins (19 points both games) were the Tornadoes' leading offensive threats while another scorer Scott Judd missed Sunday's game after rolling his ankle.
"Ryley's been really effective for us with his shooting in his offensive role," Brebner said. "And Jake... does a power of work both in offence and defence under the rim."
Brebner praised Griffin McLeod and Xavier Vickers' defensive game while teenager Archie Taylor had his best game of the season.
"To have Archie, one of our youngest players on the list, he really stepped up," Brebner said. "It was the most minutes he's had in a CBL game. His speed and agility, he's a very talented athlete with footy and basketball.
"For a young kid, to have the ability to make decisions on the fly, when to go, his impact on a game is really positive to see. He's got a bright future in sport."
Earlier on Sunday, Terang's women's team lost to Millicent 52-88 with Leah Bartlett the team's leading scorer with 19 points.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
