The Standard

Dennington wins second consecutive division one game in Warrnambool and District Cricket Association

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington wicket-keeper Stuart Brown appeals for a wicket on Saturday. Picture by Antrhony Brady

Could the tide be turning at Dennington?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.