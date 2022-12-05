The Standard

Warrnambool and District Football Netball League posts $60,846 profit for season 2022

By Nick Creely
December 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Finals gate takings have been significant in the league posting a strong net profit.

The Warrnambool and District league has posted a significant net profit for season 2022 off the back of its first full year of football and netball since 2020.

