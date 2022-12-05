The Warrnambool and District league has posted a significant net profit for season 2022 off the back of its first full year of football and netball since 2020.
The net profit of $60,846.34 - more than double the $29,832.18 posted at the same time last year - is a result of gate takings from the first full finals campaign in almost three years due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The league received $117,772.71 from finals gate takings as well as $20,340.81 from finals tender income, compared to none in 2021 when the business end of the season was cancelled.
Sponsorship income remained similar from 2021 levels with $44,777.29 in 2022 compared to $43,974.09 the previous season.
Gate takings were our major thing and it was really, really good to have finals back but also a big thanks to the sponsors which really helped.- WDFNL president Kylie Murphy
"It's healthy for the league which will be a great help for us to do more things next year for our member clubs," WDFNL president Kylie Murphy told The Standard at Monday night's annual general meeting.
"Gate takings were our major things this season and it was really, really good to have finals back but also a big thanks to the sponsors which really helped."
The league - with AFL Western Victoria approval - also ratified a move on the night to move the under 12.5 age group to an under 13 competition commencing in season 2023, allowing for a fully-fledged home-and-away and finals division.
The league has also confirmed some changes to the 2023 WDFNL board with Murphy (president) and Colin McLaren locked in again for one more season. Georgia Harrison has been elected as vice-president while Damon Harrison and Veronica Cannon were re-elected to their positions. Donna Ellis has been elected to the board for her first term. Veronica Cannon has been re-elected as netball chairperson.
Scott Coverdale and Clare Dunn stood down from the board while Loretta Doran did not re-nominate for the netball sub-committee.
Murphy said it was pleasing to see some stability at board level but was hopeful the league could find more people willing to put their hand up.
"It would be very nice to have one or two more people nominate for the board so we want to put it out there," she said. "If anyone is interested in joining the board at all please reach out to me and we'd like to have a chat with you."
She thanked the board members who were not re-nominating for their contribution to the league.
Admission prices for season 2023 will remain the same as 2022 with home-and-away prices to stay $10 for adults, $6 concession and free for children 17 and under.
Finals admission prices will be $12 for adults from weeks one to three, $6 concession and free for children 17 and under. Grand final admission prices will be $15 for adults, $10 for concession, free for children 17 and under and $5 for cars entering the ground.
