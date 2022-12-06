Noorat will eye Saturday's twenty20 matches as an opportunity to register a victory after a slow start to the season.
The team is winless after three rounds of South West Cricket, following a six-wicket loss to Woorndoo on Saturday.
Due to washouts, the association's short-format competition will be played as a knock-out, with Noorat to face Woorndoo first up.
Noorat captain Gus Bourke is hoping the mindset of playing twenty20 cricket will free up his side's batsmen, who have struggled to make an impact this season.
Stephen O'Connor is the only Noorat player to surpass 30, with star batters Bourke and Jacob Fishwick yet to fire.
"On the weekend we were just struggling to find the middle of the bat," Bourke told The Standard.
"Hopefully the T20 gives us (a chance), just to go out there and not swing but go out there with a little bit of a licence to play our shots, maybe hit the balls that you're supposed to hit.
"I think myself and Jacob Fishwick and probably Jamie (Harrison) haven't really had the best start to the year.
"The batting, we're not too bad, we just struggle with a few losses of wickets early on which is never too good."
Noorat, which finished fifth last year in division one, has been hampered by player availability so far this campaign.
Bourke is hopeful the side will be at full strength shortly.
"It's definitely not the best start that we've had," he said.
"Just the numbers of boys with the races and going up to Darwin with footy and everyone's got their own lives and cricket takes a backseat."
Noorat was in trouble at 2-16 against Woorndoo after Isaac Fowler dismissed David Conheady (seven) and Fishwick (zero). Bourke said the side was on the back foot early and this week it "might get on the attack".
In the other T20 matches Cobden plays Camperdown, Pomborneit faces Terang and Heytesbury Rebels do battle with Bookaar. Semi-finals will follow before a 6.30pm grand final at Cobden.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association newcomer Mortlake won last season's edition of the competition, meaning a new winner will be crowned.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
