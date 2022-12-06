Cobden teenager Abbie Hanks says she "wasn't out of her comfort zone" when stepping into the captaincy role for the Knights against Nestles on Sunday, with the opportunity also yielding the 17-year-old's best return with the bat.
In a narrow 13-run defeat to the reigning grand finalists, Cobden - in its first season in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's competition - showed it has the know-how to compete against the competition's best.
Hanks, who took on the role of skipper for the unavailable Ingrid Bellman, shrugged off illness to post 42 runs from 29 deliveries, including six boundaries. She also opened the bowling with an economical 0-7.
"I was actually pretty crook," Hanks said. "I'm in bed all day (Monday). I went out there and tried to stay in really. I didn't really expect to make it (42) so quickly."
Hanks, who also captains the Knights' under 17 girls team and co-captained Cobden's 17 and under reserves netball team to a grand final berth in September, is no stranger to leadership roles.
"I definitely wasn't out of my comfort zone, I knew I'd done it previously," she said. "It is a big job in cricket because you have to sort out your field placements.
"It's really good to trust yourself and keep thinking and keep your mind ticking, being focused on the game."
The Mercy Regional College student was thrilled with her team's performance in the face of an established Nestles' side, a week after recording their first win in the competition against North Warrnambool Eels.
"I feel like the girls were really positive," Hanks said. "Even through the heat, we were all feeling pretty exhausted after it, we still pushed through and worked really well. We knew they (Nestles) were good.
"I thought we stepped up really well and took the game on. It was such a good feeling at the end even though we did lose. There was lots of positives and little wins."
Hanks' teammates Jessica Walsh (19, 3-21 and two catches) and Leah Dickson (35 and 2-24) also played key roles in the match.
"Jess Walsh is such a young gun," Hanks said. "I'm so excited for her. Last week she made 46 and took four wickets which was unbelievable. And Leah, she's very consistent, she bowled well."
Growing up around the game, Hanks is inspired by the commitment of her father Craig, who has helped build up the female cricket program at Cobden.
"He's just amazing with all the girls," Hanks said. "With me growing up, he wanted an opportunity for the girls and really pushed it and got our teams up-and-running and brought it to Cobden.
"On the weekends, he's team manager, scorer, umpire, everything. He's just so involved and he loves it."
Hanks, who is third in the competition for wickets and sixth for runs, is seeing her batting improve and hopes to add more runs to her name this season.
"I'm a very quick batter, I play a lot of T20s. The longer innings games, I definitely just need to be patient and it will come," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
