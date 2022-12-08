The Standard
South West Coast and Polwarth MPs overlooked for Victorian Liberal leadership

By Ben Silvester
Updated December 8 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 12:36pm
Liberal deputy leadership hopefuls Richard Riordan and Roma Britnell have missed out, with the party room selecting inner city MPs as leader and deputy.

