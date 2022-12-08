The Standard

Former Kolora-Noorat premiership footballer Ben Walsh embracing Western Bulldogs Academy coaching role

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 8 2022 - 7:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-based football mentor Ben Walsh is loving his role with AFL club Western Bulldogs. Picture by Anthony Brady

A schoolteacher sits in a grandstand scanning the football field below.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.