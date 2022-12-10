The Standard
Police launch investigation into fatal motorcycle crash in Irrewillipe East overnight

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 10 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Motorcyclist dies in collision near Colac

A 44-year-old Gellibrand man has died after losing control of his motorcycle in Irrewillipe East overnight.

