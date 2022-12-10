Motorcyclist dies in collision near Colac

A 44-year-old Gellibrand man has died after losing control of his motorcycle in Irrewillipe East overnight.
Colac Highway Patrol officers are on-scene and are investigating the fatal motorcycle crash which occurred along East West Road.
A passer-by discovered the crash at about 6.30am and immediately called emergency services.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
