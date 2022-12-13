The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool City Council's new chief executive officer is Andrew Mason

Updated December 13 2022 - 6:06pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mason is Warrnambool City Council's new CEO.

Warrnambool City Council's new chief executive officer is Andrew Mason, who has been in the top job at Corangamite Shire for the past 12 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.