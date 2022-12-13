Warrnambool City Council's new chief executive officer is Andrew Mason, who has been in the top job at Corangamite Shire for the past 12 years.
Mr Mason will depart Corangamite after more than 14 years at the organisation.
He told councillors and staff on Tuesday he had accepted the role at Warrnambool and his last day would be on Friday, January 27.
Mr Mason takes over from outgoing chief Peter Schneider, who was in the role for four years.
Mr Schneider told The Standard he had applied for the top job again and was disappointed to miss out.
WCC had a special behind-closed-doors meeting on Tuesday afternoon to finalise the hiring of the CEO.
"We're really pleased to announce Andrew as the new CEO," mayor Debbie Arnott said.
"There was a large field of applicants and the selection process was rigorous.
"We're looking forward to the leadership, ideas and stability that Andrew will bring to our team after an outstanding stint at Corangamite where he has served as CEO for more than a decade.
"I would also like to thank our outgoing CEO Peter Schneider, who has worked extremely hard for our city and community since he took on the role in January 2019."
Mr Mason said he had a great passion for the region and had spent considerable time in Warrnambool through an involvement in tennis and junior sport, including football and hockey.
"I'm excited to meet council staff and to understand the issues and opportunities facing the council," he said.
"Warrnambool and the towns of Allansford, Bushfield and Woodford have great potential and I've been impressed with the dedication and enthusiasm of the Warrnambool councillors.
"I'm very committed to making sure that councillors are well-briefed and have access to the information that they need to make sometimes difficult decisions."
Mr Mason started at Corangamite in March 2008 as the director of sustainable development and was appointed to the CEO role in September 2010.
Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein said the shire had been extremely fortunate to have Mr Mason's strong leadership.
"Andrew has continued the professional culture at Corangamite Shire that has led us through a new Local Government Act, three general elections and many key strategic projects, all while dealing with emergencies and the pandemic," she said.
"Councillors have appreciated his high levels of integrity, advice and guidance.
"We are sad to see Andrew leave Corangamite, but excited for him to take on new challenges and we congratulate him on the appointment.
"Corangamite's loss is Warrnambool's gain. He's still going to be part of the south-west and we look forward to working with Andrew as a regional partner."
Mr Mason said he had loved leading the organisation.
"Corangamite Shire is a great council with dedicated and passionate staff," he said.
"I have learnt so much, made some great friends and developed a love of south-west Victoria."
He said while there had been great success advocating for projects on behalf of the community, his time as CEO had not all been smooth sailing.
"During my time as CEO the shire has experienced flooding, fires, a tornado and a pandemic," he said.
"In emergencies it is apparent how important Local Government is as a trusted source of information and support.
He thanked the councillors, in particular the five mayors he has worked with: Cr Ruth Gstrein, Cr Jo Beard and former councillors Neil Trotter, Chris O'Connor and Matt Makin.
"I am looking forward to the next stage of my career and continuing to work in this amazing region," he said.
Corangamite Shire will start a recruitment campaign for its next CEO in early January.
