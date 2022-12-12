It seems not everyone is a fan of Warrnambool's new adventure playground.
The Standard has been contacted by a number of residents who have raised concerns about the safety of the nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe.
At least two videos of people appearing to injure themselves, including one in which a male believes he may have broken his leg, have been circulating on social media.
One mother, Sarah Cumming, expressed her fears on The Standard's Facebook page.
"My son went there today and said the slide is awful," she wrote.
"You go too fast and most of his school group, including a teacher fell over at the bottom.
"Most ridiculous design for a slide I've ever seen - such a waste of money."
"Some injuries are going to come from that slide," another person wrote on Facebook.
"I don't see that slide lasting long," wrote another.
The $1.77 million revamp of Lake Pertobe playground was officially opened on Friday.
A council spokesman said it had received reports of accidents at the new Lake Pertobe slide, including one in which a young man seriously injured his leg.
"The circumstances that led to this injury will be considered and we wish the young man a full and swift recovery," the spokesman said.
"We know that hundreds of people have used the nine-metre slide since it was opened on Friday and have had a great time doing so."
The spokesman said the slide and other recreation facilities, such as the flying foxes and skate park, should be used during daylight hours only.
"We encourage all adults, including parents and carers, to make considered decisions when using the slide, or allowing children to use the slide," he said.
"We will install a sign that reminds playspace users how to enjoy the slide safely."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
