Council helps house Port Fairy workers over summer peak season

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated December 12 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 10:30am
Merrijig co-owner Liz Foreman says Moyne Shire's Work and Play program has helped the restaurant find an extra chef for the summer. Picture by Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire Council is helping staff-strapped Port Fairy businesses stay open through peak season, offering cheap employee accommodation at its Southcombe Caravan Park through December and January.

