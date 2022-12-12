Warrnambool councillors are expected to announce the successful candidate for the organisation's top job on Tuesday.
It's understood an in-camera agenda item relates to the recruitment process for a new chief executive officer.
The process was expected to cost about $50,000.
Current CEO Peter Schneider needed to apply for the job if he wanted to stay on in the role, after Warrnambool councillors voted in September to begin an open recruitment process.
Mr Schneider's contract ends in early 2023 and he has previously said councillors had indicated he was welcome to apply for the role.
The decision on Mr Schneider's four-year contract came after a tumultuous time at the council when the previous councillors made the controversial decision to terminate his contract in a 4-3 vote in July 2020. But Mr Schneider took Supreme Court action and the judicial review quashed the councillors' decision and he was returned to the top job in June 2021. The council was contacted about how much a recruitment process for a CEO would cost, but in August 2020 it was revealed it could be as high as $50,000.
The job description offered the successful candidate an "excellent executive remuneration package".
"Warrnambool City Council is now seeking its next chief executive officer to lead the organisation and deliver a transformation in the planning, performance, capability and culture of the council," the job description said.
"There has been a period of uncertainty in the leadership of the organisation, and there are wide-ranging opportunities for performance improvement and organisational development."
The meeting is at 4pm and it is open to the public. However, it will be closed to the public for the in-camera item.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.