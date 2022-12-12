The decision on Mr Schneider's four-year contract came after a tumultuous time at the council when the previous councillors made the controversial decision to terminate his contract in a 4-3 vote in July 2020. But Mr Schneider took Supreme Court action and the judicial review quashed the councillors' decision and he was returned to the top job in June 2021. The council was contacted about how much a recruitment process for a CEO would cost, but in August 2020 it was revealed it could be as high as $50,000.