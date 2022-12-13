The Standard
Final sale to be held at Warrnambool Saleyards on December 28

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 1:00pm
The final sale will be held at the Warrnambool saleyards on December 28. Picture by Anthony Brady

The final sale will be held at the South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange in December.

