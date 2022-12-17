It was a lively auction at 9 Wentworth Street with three bidders interested in the three-bedroom home which backs onto St John of God Hospital. Bidding opened at $640,000 and rose in $10,000 and $5000 increments, selling for $760,000 to an out-of-town buyer who purchased it as an investment. Mr Harris said they were quoting $680,000 to $720,000 for the two-storey property.