Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics leisure centre is selling two major pieces of inflatable pool equipment as it faces difficulties finding insurance coverage to keep its doors open.
Anyone looking to splash out on an impressive new pool accessory could find themselves a bargain.
Belfast Aquatics has listed the "Octo Obstacle" and "Aqua Fun" apparatuses for $7000 and $5000 respectively, or $10,000 for both.
The large equipment would need a very big domestic pool at least 15 metres long in order to be used safely.
Belfast Aquatics bought the equipment brand new in December 2020.
It is understood the inflatables had only been used two or three times.
The website for Aflex, the New Zealand manufacturer of the equipment, says the "inflatables are fully compliant with the strict Australian Standard".
Belfast Aquatics has been in the process of renewing its health and safety policies as it seeks a long-term insurance policy after its previous insurer decided to discontinue its coverage.
Moyne Shire Council spent up to $20,000 to provide a consultant to help the committee of management fix the policies.
The council also voted in June to give Belfast Aquatics nearly $92,000 on top of the $200,000 it gives the pool each year, so the centre could pay for an expensive short-term insurance policy until April 2023.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.