Pool equipment up for sale at Belfast Aquatics

By Ben Silvester
December 16 2022 - 3:00pm
The Belfast Aquatics Centre at Port Fairy is selling inflatable items. The apparatuses are for sale for $7000 and $5000, or $10,000 for both.

Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics leisure centre is selling two major pieces of inflatable pool equipment as it faces difficulties finding insurance coverage to keep its doors open.

