Warrnambool driver Will Carroll is aiming to get "back into the swing of things" this weekend in Max's Race at Premier Speedway.
The 27-year-old is eager for his first race of the summer, after returning to sprintcar racing in February following an 18-month stint driving Formula 500s.
Prior to that he had a five-year hiatus from racing.
"(I'm hoping) just to put in some good, solid laps," Carroll said. "Ideally make the A-main but just finishing and turning some laps is all we want this weekend."
The Warrnambool racer was grateful to be driving Dave McFadden's Team T&D sprintcar, the same vehicle as last season just with "a different engine in the car".
"It's a great opportunity to be a part of and there's really not much better gear that you can be in with what Dave's got," he said.
Carroll praised the quality of the 55-driver field for the race which includes two-time South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winner, Warrnambool's James McFadden.
He can't wait to contest the 50th edition of the classic in January but waved away suggestions his result on Saturday would indicate how he would perform in the prestigious event.
"You're only as good as your last race," he said.
"It's just about doing laps and trying to improve on yourself. You just never know what can really happen on any given night."
Carroll competed in four events earlier this year and said he was pleased with his return to racing considering his limited preparation.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
