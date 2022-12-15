The next generation of female cricketers will have the chance to impress next month after the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association announced its junior country week squads.
The under 16 and under 14 girls teams, to be coached by Cobden's Ingrid Bellman, feature talented players from across the region who will compete in the Hamilton country week carnival from January 17-19.
WDCA director of women's cricket Rachel Sabo said she was delighted with the amount of talent in the region.
"It is really exciting, but it was really challenging selecting the squads because (of) the amount of talent that is around, especially at under 14 level, it was really tricky," she told The Standard.
"All girls deserve a spot but unfortunately the league can only take 13. Fortunately these girls are young and there will be further chances for them to represent the region.
"Any of the girls who tried out were right up to the standard so it just shows how exciting it is, for years to come, the future of WDCA cricket is going to be."
MORE SPORT:
Under 16 Girls country week squad: Majella Dobson (Brierly-Christ Church); Eliza Hocking (Port Fairy); Abbi-Lee Jackson (Port Fairy); Rebecca Moody (North Warrnambool Eels); Lucy Murray (North Warrnambool Eels); Hannah Neal (Northern Raiders); Scarlett O'Donnell (Hawkesdale); Alice Peart (Brierly-Christ Church); Georgia Rea (Allansford-Panmure); Hannah Wallace (Hawkesdale); Jess Walsh (Cobden, c)
Under 14 Girls country week squad: Charlotte Eldridge (Nestles); Addyson Habel (Hawkesdale); Lucy Howland (Nestles); Izzy Kelly (Allansford-Panmure); Charlotte Lynch (Brierly-Christ Church); Fleur Mahoney (Northern Raiders); Rebecca Martin (Russells Creek); Rhylee Moore (North Warrnambool Eels); Nara Rohan (Brierly-Christ Church); Lily Shand (Allansford-Panmure); Zarah Timpson (Nestles); Sophie Thompson (Nestles); Charlotte Whyte (Dennington);
Emergencies - Isla Rea (Allansford-Panmure); Mariead Hewson (Allansford-Panmure)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.