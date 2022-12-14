The Standard
Photos

Galley: Koroit on track at pre-Christmas training session

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reigning Hampden league premier Koroit was on the track on Wednesday night preparing for another tilt at the crown in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.